BOSTON — Kiké Hernández led off with a homer for the third time in five days, Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox routed the struggling Kansas City Royals 15-1 on Thursday.
Danny Santana and Rafael Devers each homered and drove in five runs. J.D. Martinez also homered, starting Boston’s five-run fourth with his 17th of the season.
The Red Sox scored their most runs in a game this season and matched their season best with 17 hits. Four of them were homers, making it the third time in five games they have hit four out of Fenway Park.
Boston won its seventh in a row and completed a four-game sweep of the Royals, who lost their ninth straight.
The Royals started their 10-game trip by beating the Yankees on June 22 but haven’t won since. Jarrod Dyson doubled home Ryan O’Hearn in the ninth for Kansas City’s only run.
“You fight your way through this. No one’s going to throw out a hand or a life preserver,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “We’ve got to dig deep and realize that what we’re feeling right now is not what we want to feel.”
