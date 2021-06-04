NEW YORK | Rafael Devers hit a three-run homer in the first inning off Michael King, Marwin González added a two-run double and the Boston Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 5-2 Friday night in the first of the rivals’ 19 meetings this season.

Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) won his third straight start, and the Red Sox stopped their 11-game losing streak in the Bronx, winning at Yankee Stadium for the first time since June 2, 2019.

New York lost for the eighth time in 11 games. Yankees hitters struck out 15 times.

Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 1

MILWAUKEE | Freddy Peralta carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning on his 25th birthday and Milwaukee defeated Arizona.

Peralta, Brad Boxberger and Trevor Richards combined on a one-hitter. Peralta (6-1) struck out nine, walked three and allowed one run in 7 1/3 innings.

Nick Ahmed broke up the no-hit attempt by reaching for a low pitch and blooping it into left-center for a one-out single in the eighth.

Orioles 3, Indians 1

BALTIMORE | Ryan Mountcastle hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning that was upheld by video review and Baltimore kept up its June winning streak, defeating Cleveland.

The Orioles have won their first three games this month after dropping 14 in a row to end May. Baltimore’s winning string matches its longest of the season.

Nationals 2, Phillies 1

PHILADELPHIA | Max Scherzer outpitched Zack Wheeler, Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking solo homer and Washington beat Philadelphia.

Scherzer (5-4) struck out nine in 7 2/3 dominant innings, allowing one run on five hits. The three-time Cy Young Award winner lowered his ERA to 2.22 with his seventh straight start yielding two runs or less.

Wheeler (4-3) gave up two runs and five hits, striking out eight in 7 1/3 innings.

Astros 13, Blue Jays 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. | Zack Greinke pitched his first complete game since 2017, Carlos Correa homered twice and Martin Maldonado hit a grand slam, leading Houston over Toronto.

Maldonado drove in five runs and Aledmys Díaz also homered as Houston handed the Blue Jays their first loss in three games at their temporary home in Buffalo.

Pirates 9, Marlins 2

PITTSBURGH | Rookie Ke’Bryan Hayes homered for the second game in a row since being activated from the injured list and drove in three runs to lead Pittsburgh over Miami.

Hayes hit a two-run home run in the first and an RBI single during a five-run sixth. NL hits leader Adam Frazier had two hits, two RBIs and three runs scored for Pittsburgh. Hayes, Bryan Reynolds and Erik Gonzalez also had two hits each.

Rangers 5, Rays 4

ARLINGTON, Texas | Kyle Gibson returned from the injured list to pitch 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Texas ended a nine-game losing streak with a win over Tampa Bay.

Joey Gallo hit in his 10th homer and Charlie Culberson drove in a run with a squeeze bunt for the Rangers, who were back home after the nine losses in a row for the longest winless road trip in team history.

Brandon Lowe homered late for the Rays (36-23), who lost for the fourth time in 21 games.

Dodgers 9, Braves 5

ATLANTA | Chris Taylor hit a bases-loaded double in the eight-run fifth inning and Los Angeles beat Atlanta in a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series.

Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-3) retired the first nine batters he faced, five by strikeout, before allowing two walks in the fourth. He began the unravel in the fifth.

White Sox 9, Tigers 8

CHICAGO | Rookie Yermín Mercedes hit a game-ending RBI single, Yasmani Grandal homered twice and Chicago beat Detroit to put Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa in a tie with John McGraw for second place on baseball’s career wins list.

The White Sox came out on top after blowing a five-run lead and gave the 76-year-old La Russa career victory No. 2,763.