A teenage girl sleeping
Getty Images

Have you ever had the same dream over and over? Experiences of you falling off a cliff, being chased by a frightening being, or even being back at school? Recurring dreams are when a person repeatedly has the same dream over time.

Recurring dreams are common, but they might make you wonder: Is your mind trying to tell you something?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.