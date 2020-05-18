Recreation20
Casino

Winner: St. Jo Frontier Casino

Favorites: Ameristar Casino Hotel

Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway

Event Venue

Winner: Castle Bridge Event Center

Favorites: Center for JOY

The Sycamore Tree Venue

Family Entertainment

Winner: Joe Town Mini Golf

Favorites: Orrick Acres

Robidoux Resident Theatre

Festivals and Events

Winner: South Side Fall Festival

Favorites: Apple Blossom Festival

Coleman Hawkins Jazz and Blues Festival (HawkFest)

IrishFest Weston

Fun Place for Kids

Winner: Joe Town Mini Golf

Favorites: B & J Skate Center

Fun Run St. Joe

Orrick Acres

Golf Course

Winner: Copper Hill Golf Club

Favorites: Fairview Municipal Golf Center

Moila Golf Course

Museum

Winner: Pony Express National Museum

Favorites: Glore Psychiatric Museum

St. Joseph Museums, Inc.

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

Social Venue

Winner: D & G Cafe Acoustic

Favorites: Pony Express RV Park

The Sycamore Tree Venue

Timber Creek Event Center

Sports League (Adult)

Winner: St. Joseph Mustangs

Favorites: Belt Entertainment Bowling League

YMCA Summer Softball League

Sports League (Youth)

Winner: St. Joseph Youth Soccer Association

Favorites: InterServ Summer Jam/Spike

St. Joe Thunder youth Football

YMCA Youth Basketball

Summer Camp

Winner: Camp Quality Northwest Missouri

Favorites: Camp Geiger, Pony Express Council BSA

God's Mountain Ministries

Winery

Winner: Tipple Hill Winery & Vineyard

Favorites: Windy Wine Company

St. James Winery