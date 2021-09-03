Marriages
Luke Nathan Prest, 32, of St. Joseph, and Jennae Suzann Reken, 28, of Columbia, Missouri.
Dayton Kevin Strong, 23, and Grace Ann Moore, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Julio Cesar Trevino, 46, and Jessica Ann Bright, 38, both of St. Joseph.
William Andrew Caw, 57, and Emma Lou Kerns, 63, both of St. Joseph.
Zachary Ryan Shumate, 26, and Jheri Lynn Kull, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Stephen Patrick Lovelady, 35, and Lucy Mwarecheong, 36, both of St. Joseph.
Timothy John Cubrich Jr., 35, and April Anne Bleich, 41, both of St. Joseph.
Matthew Steven Loftiss, 34, and Erica Davila, 40, both of St. Joseph.
Gerald Scott Brewer, 59, and Eileen Cordelia Lowe, 38, both of St. Joseph.
Benjamin Maye Phillips, 18, and Rebecca Glenna Isotta Clampitt, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Keone Kamealoha Snapp, 24, and Ashley Renee Moeck, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Donald Eugene Pritchett, 61, and Kimberly Kay Swan, 60, both of Agency, Missouri.
Jeremy Scott Reser, 32, and Tabetha Ann Lee Reser, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Bradley Michael Mattson, 33, and Makenzie Nicole Gage, 30, both of Stanberry, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
William Windham and Stephanie Windham.
Terry Hanson and John Hanson.
Tommy Noland and Angel Noland.
Shayla McAlister and Dakoda McAlister.
Divorce suits granted
Charley Wells and Crystal Wells.
Kenneth Collins and Kary Collins.
Taresa Abbott and David Vincent.
Karyn Morrow and Lance Morrow.
