Marriage licenses

James Edward Jackson, 37, and Kelly Louise Shaffer

  • , 37, both of St. Joseph.
  • Bradley Scott Johnson, 31, and

    • Blythe Nicole Stevens

  • , 29, both of Elwood, Kansas.
  • Brock Adam Welsh, 41, and

    • Kelly Ann Thomas

  • , 27, both of St. Joseph.
  • Zackary Wayne Kyle, 22, and

    • Lauren Chrystine Mackie

  • , 18, both of St. Joseph.
  • Matthew Scott Hamblen, 31, and

    • Ashley Nicole Gabriel

  • , 32, both of St. Joseph.
  • William Eric Stone, 36, and

    • Jayna Cecile Green

  • , 31, both of St. Joseph.
  • Daniahl Stephon Davon Williams, 19, of Kansas City, Missouri, and

    • Dalia Dafne Lopez Vigil

  • , 20, of St. Joseph.
  • Sean Robert Clary, 26, of Norwalk, Iowa, and

    • Bethany Elaine Jordan

  • , 23, of West Des Moines, Iowa.
  • Brian Dale Stone, 46, and

    • Janice Elizabeth Wilson

  • , 50, both of Easton, Missouri.
  • Kyle Lynn Cress, 35, and

    • Kayla Christine Keil

  • , 26, both of St. Joseph.
  • Roy Gene Reynolds Jr., 34, and

    • Nicole Marie Nichols, 29, both of St. Joseph.