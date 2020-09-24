Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Faith and Johnathan Stout, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Sept. 15.
Marriage licenses
Tyson Wayne Hector, 44, and Hayley Marie McMurtrey, 38, both of St. Joseph.
James Douglas Bottorff, 50, and Holly Lynn Ashworth, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Cody Wayne Catron, 26, and Haley Rene Bennett, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Samuel William Wolfe Montgomery, 24, of St. Joseph, and Malainee Renee Hilsabeck, 23, of Barnard, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Donald W. Depriest and Jan L. Depriest.
Divorce suits granted
Tracie L. Newby and Nicholas R. Newby.