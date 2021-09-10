Marriages
Ryan Paul Hughes, 21, and Emily Hope Klundt, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Timmy Lyn Wilson Jr., 31, and Marisa Orene Stahl, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Justin Le Davies, 24, and Kindall Leann Wisdom, 21, both of St. Joseph.
William Harold Donovan Ryan, 33, and Jessica Nycole Amos, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Timothy Andrew Schweder, 42, and Georgia Dawn Huss, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Frederick Eugene Brewer Jr., 39, and Lauren Jane McKinny, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Clayton Redfern, 28, and Nicole Lynn Bonham, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Dade Ryan Wheeler, 24, and Emma Jo Hollis, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Billy Joe Lopez Jr., 49, and Edna Virgie Johnson, 49, both of St. Joseph.
Dorian David Herrick, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Drewanna Dawn Admire, 16, of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Kassandra Thorne and Earl Thorne.
Orene Funk and Darrin Funk.
Divorce suits granted
Charles Simpson and Melissa Simpson.
Karyn Morrow and Lance Morrow.
Cypress Evans and Kevin Rucker.
