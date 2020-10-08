Vitals placeholder
  • Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care
    • , just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.

      • Casey Martin and

    • Justin Mills, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Oct. 4.
    • Brittany
      • and
    • Jacob Bennett, both of Stewartsville, Missouri, a girl born Oct. 5.

      • Marriage licenses

      Charity Futauo Rain, 29, and Menoreen Stephen

    • , 28, both of St. Joseph.
    • Brandon Tyler King, 34, of St. Joseph, and
      • Denita Carlene Cunningham
    • , 36, of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.
    • Brian Scott Hollandsworth, 43, and
      • Elizabeth Kathryn Murphy
    • , 33, both of Agency, Missouri.

      • Divorce suits granted

      Tanisha N. Chaney and

    • Joshua W. Leaverton.
    • Christa L. Gabriel
      • and
    • Nathan L. Gabriel.
    • Rebecca Thomas
      • and
    • Douglas Thomas.
    • Wendy L. Story
      • and Earl W. Story.