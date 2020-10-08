- , just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
- Justin Mills, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Oct. 4.
- Brittany and
- Jacob Bennett, both of Stewartsville, Missouri, a girl born Oct. 5.
- , 28, both of St. Joseph.
- Brandon Tyler King, 34, of St. Joseph, and Denita Carlene Cunningham
- , 36, of Sarnia, Ontario, Canada.
- Brian Scott Hollandsworth, 43, and Elizabeth Kathryn Murphy
- , 33, both of Agency, Missouri.
- Joshua W. Leaverton.
- Christa L. Gabriel and
- Nathan L. Gabriel.
- Rebecca Thomas and
- Douglas Thomas.
- Wendy L. Story and Earl W. Story.
Casey Martin and
Marriage licenses
Charity Futauo Rain, 29, and Menoreen Stephen
Divorce suits granted
Tanisha N. Chaney and