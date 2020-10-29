Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
BIRTHS
Emily and Tyler Kerns, of Stewartsville, Missouri, a girl born Oct. 19.
Marriage licenses
Carl Lawrence Broce, 53, and Mary Eileen Bell, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Anthony Thomas Burley, 22, and Mercedes Alexus Hayward, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Alan William Martin, 56, and Kyla Marie Simonson, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Kaylee M. Pollard and Lance T. Pollard.