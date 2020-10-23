Marriage licenses
Cody Paul Habrock, 25, and Danielle Lynn Nicholas, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Andrew Louin Boyer, 33, and Melanie Mae Boor, 31, both of Agency, Missouri.
Girard Wayne Frakes, 64, of St. Joseph, and Teresa Dawn Scroggins, 53, of Faucett, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Kelsy Manassero and Robert Manassero.
Patricia L. Worley and Andrew M. Worley.
Jennifer J. Dougan and Timothy R. Dougan.
Divorce suits granted
Tricia L. Bonnett and William F. Bonnett.
Paul B. Tiemann and Deborah Tiemann.