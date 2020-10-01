Vitals placeholder
Buy Now
Getty Images

Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.

Births

Kacy and Nathan Hupman, both of St. Joseph, a girl

born Sept. 23.

Marriage licenses

Brandon Lee Chadd, 38, and Macy Lynn Smith, 28, both of Cameron, Missouri.

Dalton Patrick McDowell, 29, and Ashlie Rose Cozo, 24, both of Faucett, Missouri.

Divorce suits filed

Cheyann Jonas and Joey Jonas.