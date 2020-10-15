Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Megan and Miles Schellhorn, both of St. Joseph, a boy
born Sept. 21.
Leslie Compton and Ruben Mariscal, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Oct. 8.
Marriage licenses
Charles Craig Fielding, 71, of St. Joseph, and Denny Lowell Busch, 68, of Winterset, Iowa.
Christopher Michael Gatrel, 37, and Christina Renee Rader, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Jason Dale Devault, 33, and Savannah Brynn Blackmon, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Elizabeth C. Garrison and Jamieray Hutchins.
Divorce suits granted
Jeff S. Cluck and Davona L. Cluck.