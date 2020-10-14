Vitals placeholder
Buy Now
Getty Images

Marriage licenses

Justin Brandon Post, 28, and Hailey Sue Rollett

  • , 26, both of St. Joseph.
  • Hunter Allen Barton, 23, and

    • Abigail Rose Kreek

  • , 22, both of St. Joseph.
  • Janis Kay Roades, 69, and

    • Dianne Kay Withrow

  • , 65, both of St. Joseph.
  • Brandon Allen Marsh, 29, and

    • Ashlie Marie Shaver

  • , 33, both of Holt, Missouri.
  • Anthony Ruben Reynoso Alfonso, 32, and

    • Samantha Jo Jones

  • , 30, both of Spencer, Massachusetts.
  • Eric Charles Lott, 46, of Horton, Kansas, and

    • Whitney Ray Korthanke

  • , 33, of Hiawatha, Kansas.
  • Simon Patrick Gach, 24, of St. Joseph, and

    • Taylor Kathleen House

  • , 24, of Faucett, Missouri.
  • Jeffrey Scott Jasper, 40, and

    • Vanessa Michelle Hoover

  • , 42, both of St. Joseph.
  • David Vernon Jasper, 57, and

    • Lisa Anne Burke

  • , 47, both of Everest, Kansas.
  • Trevor Michael Shellenberger, 24, and

    • Shyanna Alene Myers

  • , 23, both of St. Joseph.

    • Divorce suits filed

    Francisco Alonso Bernal and

  • Elaine Leyva Moncada.
  • Laura L. Burnam

    • and

  • Russell J. Burnam.
  • Twyla Beeney

    • and

  • Jack Beeney.
  • Deana J. Arrowood

    • and

  • Charles H. Arrowood.

    • Divorce suits granted

    Jonathan M. Brewer and

  • Christine Marie Brewer.
  • Dayonna A. Lewis

    • and

  • Brandon L. Lewis.
  • Marques King

    • and

  • Noelle King.
  • Bonita L. Orton

    • and

  • Andrew J. Orton.
  • Patrick McGinnis

    • and Mary B. McGinnis.