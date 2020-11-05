Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
bIRTHS
Hailey and Jesse Paysinger, of Maysville, Missouri, a girl born Oct. 29.
Marriage licenses
Shawn Patrick Noland, 31, and Amy Michelle Hammond, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Bradley Jo Michael Russell, 39, and Georgia Nicole Susanne Starkey, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits granted
Kimberly Burns and Ryan Burns.