Marriage licenses
David Martin Taylor, 51, and Marnie Louise Maurer, 48, both of St. Joseph.
Jario Abel Lucas Romero, 36, and Angelica Maria Mendez Lopez, 38, both of St. Joseph.
Hector Manuel Lopez III, 34, and Shaylyn Ann George, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Luis Isaac Santos, 24, and Dioseline Marie Sanchez Rivera, 20, both of St. Joseph.
John Craig Chaplain, 44, and Ruth Murvene McKinley, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Shelly R. Dulin and Tracy L. Dulin.
Evangeline Thompson and Valon L. Thompson.