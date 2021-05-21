Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Britani and Daniel Ray, both of St. Joseph, a boy born May 14.
Brittany and Tyler Ziolkowski, both of St. Joseph, a girl born May 16.
Marriages
John Patrick Howell, 53, of Olathe, Kansas, and Tina Marie Schottel, 43, of King City, Missouri.
Hayden Lane Hadle, 19, and Cheyenne Angel Hays, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Bradley Thomas Steltenpohl, 27, and Lacey Corrin Hinckley, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Zachary Logan Bates, 30, and Shandrika Rashan Collier-Ward, 29, both of Horton, Kansas.
Clayton Dale Pierce, 35, and Ashley Rene McClellan, 35, both of Faucett, Missouri.
Ronald Eugene Miller, 63, and Linda Renee Wilcox, 64, both of St. Joseph.
Christopher Neal Jackson, 31, and Lauren Renee Henton, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Joshua Arismendi Castenada, 33, and Jennifer Lynn Springer, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Jack Thomas Weil, 20, and Sarah Marie Aebersold, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Aiden Robert Larscheid, 21, and Emma Christine Davison, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Michael Patrick Dennis Shea, 40, and Emilie Jean Cummins, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Kevin Alexander Tuttle, 32, and Cheyenne Linsey White, 25, both of Mount Ayr, Iowa.
Jaden Anthony Foulk, 25, and Taylor Mae Hundley, 23, both of Atchison, Kansas.
Rayce Alric Self, 43, and Tabitha Ann Creswell, 43, both of Cameron, Missouri.
Kyaw Min Pai, 28, and Moo Moo, 33, both of St. Joseph.
John Allen Cox Jr., 51, and Traci Marlo Cox, 45, both of Maysville, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Cypress Evans and Kevin Rucker.
Bonita Eberhart and John Eberhart.
Briana Westcott and Karen Westcott.
Lucas Farr and Tiffany Farr.
Alison Anders and Jeremy Anders.
Jacqueline Munger and Jason Munger.
Jacci Tonn and James Tonn.
Winston Alvarez and Trenidy Alvarez.
Divorce suits granted
Summer Kenney and William Kenney.
Amy Nell and Ralph Nell.
Megan Osteen and Jeremy Phelps.
