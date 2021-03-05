Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Ambra and Jake Smith, both of Savannah, Missouri, a boy born March 3.
Marriages
Jason Paul Horstman, 41, and Stacie Ann Schoeneck, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Zacaria Armond Blakemore, 27, Chelsie Lanae Carter, 27, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Chad Michael Wells, 39, and Kimberly Suzanne Lopez, 39, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Patrick Whalen Jr., 42, and Christa Marie Leyland, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Camden Michael Losson, 18, and Gracelyn Iline Szesny, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Jaden David Matthew Downs, 19, and Carley Rebecca Fattig, 18, both of St. Joseph.
Andrew Michael Elder, 27, and Darian Kailee Taylor, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Cory Lee Worthwine, 39, and Tina Renee Gasper, 46, both of Agency, Missouri.
Quinn Cole Reeder, 30, and Samantha Jo Satterlee, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Roy Acosta Vera, 30, and Keilan Castillo Alvarez, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Austin Lane Moran, 21, of St. Joseph, and Ashlynn Marie Fox, 18, of Wathena, Kansas.
Thomas Michael Gavin, 31, and Hannah Elizabeth Kleopfer, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Guy Mangadi Jr., 24, and Autumn Marie Blanchard, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Charles Edward Woodral, 44, and Karla Miann Crossfield, 47, both of St. Joseph.
Kes Usor, 38, and Redlyn Redy, 36, both of St. Joseph.
Jessika Marie Karr, 31, and Mercedes Layne Lester, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Anthony Wayne Chandler, 36, and Becky Jean Laney, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Jocelyn Holmes and Ryan H. Holmes.
Sarah A. Mark and Jared J. Mark.
Christina Y. Becker and Daniel C. Becker.
Jenny Jenkins and Cody D. Jenkins.
Christy Faulkner and Christopher Faulkner.
Nichole M. McCormick and Patrick B. McCormick.
Jessie N. Hall and Lauren N. Hall.
William E. Kramme and Joellen K. Cottrell.
Divorce suits granted
Taryn L. Piers and Seth L. Piers.
Mitchell L. Brown and Sarah A. Brown.
Kalena M. Hass-Greer and Daniel W. Greer.
Cole M. Hol and Leslie A. Hol.
Jonathan W. Krause and Jennifer L. Krause.
Kaylee M. Pollard and Lance T. Pollard.
Vanessa J. Buehler and Nathan J. Buehler.
J. Gutierrez Contreras and Y. Pacheco De Contreras.
Jennifer D. Smith and Keegan O. Smith.