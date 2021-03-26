Marriages
Trevor Ryan Coffelt Sr., 25, and Angela Athena Dawn, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Cameron Michael Henderson, 26, and Hannah Elizabeth McGinnis, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Jason Wesley Trauernicht, 38, and Jessica Alicia Renee Taylor, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Jarred Wayne Ellis, 24, and Sydney Dawn McCord, 39, both of St. Joseph.
Eyob A. Okubay, 29, and Saron Weldetnsea Tesfamichael, 20, both of St. Joseph.
John Leland Wilson Jr., 27, and Barbara Noel Boyce, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Joshua Lee Johnson, 33, and Haeley Marie Dowell, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Casey Lawrence Jones, 25, and Stephanie Ranee Morris, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Mathew Christopher Watson, 36, and Amanda Lee McCoppin, 30, both of Leavenworth, Kansas.
David Joseph Rissler, 33, and Kristi May Wilson, 27, both of St. Joseph.
David Michael Bruce, 33, and Lacey Elizabeth Arredondo, 31, both of St. Joseph.
William Andrew Newton, 24, and Jordan Marie Heddings, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Alec Matthew Bullimore, 25, and Alexis Katherine Kobett, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Terry Darnell Hayes, 48, and Tracy Lynn Johnson, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Trevor Ryan Dunn, 22, and Ann Marie Violett, 23, both of Manhattan, Kansas.
Chad Eugene Greene, 36, and Summer Dawn Willard, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Nicole Esely and Ryan Esely.
Danielle Hewitt and Joshua Hewitt.
Ricky A. Shelton and Mary K. Shelton.
Dennis James Sherlock Jr. and Kimberly Jane Sherlock.
Eric J. Reil and Mary R. Reil.
Trena Wilhelmsen and Jeffrey Wilhelmsen.
Christine Haley and Benjamin Haley.
Scott Plowman and Shawnettie Plowman.
Brittany Meng and Steven Meng II.
Sierra Willhite and Samuel Mabry.
Stuart J. Schussler and Suzette M. Schussler.
Divorce suits granted
Jessica J. Greub and Michael J. McGinley.
Jessica Blanton and James Blanton.
Francisco Alonso Bernal and Elaine Leyva Moncada.
Shelby Simon and Lyle Simon.
Crystal L. Davis and Zachary P. Davis.
Jacob R. McDowell and Destiny N. McDowell.
Stacey A. Stephens and Brandon R. Stephens.
Stacey R. Hartman and John L. Hartman.
