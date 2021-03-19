Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Aubrey and Randal Zimmerman, both of St. Joseph, a girl born March 11.
Katherine and Jacob Kimble, both of St. Joseph, a boy born March 11.
Hadley Joyce and Josue Del Toro, both of St. Joseph, a boy born March 12.
Tamara and Jordan Ideker, both of St. Joseph, a boy born March 13.
Marriages
Riley Christopher Jensen, 23, and Katherine Vanessa Mauricio, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Timothy Wayne Parker, 45, and Holly Ann Kearnes, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Raymond Severo Wilder, 47, and Alison Rose Dasilva, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Jessi Robert Norton, 38, and Dawna Delores Lawrence, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Trenton Michael Gannaway, 23, of St. Joseph, and Summer Dawn Gregory, 24, of Easton, Missouri.
Tony Allen Johnson Jr., 40, and Melinda Ranee Throckmorton, 41, both of St. Joseph.
Christopher Ewing Lake, 32, and Seth Jacob McCaslin, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Donald Norman Johnson, 77, and Carol Theresa Johnson, 69, both of St. Joseph.
Joshua Paul McNett, 27, and Jessica Mae Coats, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Stephen Leroy Bedingfield, 62, of Savannah, Missouri, and Viola Gene Combs, 59, of St. Joseph.
Aaron Roscoe Habegger, 40, and Kristina Skylar Courtney Workman, 30, both of Atchison, Kansas.
Divorce suits filed Rebecca Thomas and Daniel Thomas.
Jason Beasley and Cara Beasley.
Shelby J. Starke and Jes D. Starke.
Ulycia L. Jackson and Jacob D. Jackson.
Jaymi S. Beattie and Michael G. Beattie.
Divorce suits granted
Marissa Holcomb and Trent Holcomb.
