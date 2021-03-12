Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Ambra and Jake Smith, both of Savannah, Missouri, a boy born March 2.
Cambrie and Samuel Hoglund, both of St. Joseph, a boy born March 6.
Kaitlynn Ellis and Curtis Christopher Jr., both of St. Joseph, a boy born March 7.
Marriage licenses
George Brent Powers, 65, and Melinda Gay Osteen, 59, both of St. Joseph.
Courtney Dontae Hill, 35, and Mandi Michelle Obermier, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Dominick Jackson Busby, 26, and Yuko Yamaoka, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Curtis Eugene Sybert, 63, of Parnell, Missouri, and Karen Sue Shepherd, 51, of St. Joseph.
Michael Lee Evans Sr., 49, and Bonnie Marie Hardy, 41, both of St. Joseph.
Jacob Lee Pearson, 28, and Melody Marie Lee Weaver, 19, both of Leavenworth, Kansas.
Divorce suits filed
Tiffany R. Bulla and Terry R. Bulla.
Andrew Nold and Megan Nold.
Janet M. Graham and Michael C. Graham.
Haley M. Moore and Shawn W. Moore.
Tina N. Kunze and Stephen P. Kunze.
Amber N. Allsbury and Corey A. Allsbury.
Jon Heimstra and Suzanne Allen.
Divorce suits granted
Skylar Schottel and Andrew Schottel.
Roger Stansbury and Tara Sowell.
Krystal Kreb and Steven P. Kreb.
Kailie N. Saliger and Scott W. Saliger.
