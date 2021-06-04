Marriages

Steven Charles Suttles Jr., 25, of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Mariah Lynn Smith, 23, of St. Joseph.

Emmett Scott Bates, 33, and Jennifer Renee Bates, 34, both of St. Joseph.

Justin William Zamzow, 25, and Taylor Christine Kaat, 23, both of St. Joseph.

Thomas Nicholas Castronovo Jr., 29, and Jessica Faye Cornelius, 26, both of St. Joseph.

Mitchell Robert McAndrews, 33, and Mallory Michel McCullough, 31, both of St. Joseph.

Shelby Lee Waitkoss, 33, of St. Joseph and Erma Danielle Pflugradt, 30, of Easton, Missouri.

Adam Christopher McCarthy, 36, and Kristyn Nicole Cluck, 30, both of St. Joseph.

Benjamin Hausman Thomure, 30, and Angela Nicole Horn, 41, both of St. Joseph.

Bailey Alexander Maples, 21, and Madeline Rae Meyer, 21, both of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Joshua Lee Carr, 35, and Jennifer Rae Mahurin, 39, both of St. Joseph.

Thomas Lee Randall II, 45, and Marian Eiberger Dryburgh, 47, both of St. Joseph.

Derek William Thompson-McCrea, 30, and Cherie Devan Jones, 28, both of St. Joseph.

Roger William Limle Jr., 56, and April Ann Kerns, 40, both of St. Joseph.

Tyler William Kelly, 21, and Dallas Makayla Blanton, 24, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Consuelo Simmons and

Steven Simmons.

Kate F. Bryan and Joshua M. Bryan.

Christopher Hendrix and Kerri Hendrix.

Michael Newman and

Courtney Morris-Randall.

Hillary Bennett and

Eric Bennett.

Joshua Keller and Katie Keller.

Joshua Bryan and Kate Good Bryan.

Nathan Hodges and

Stephanie West.

Douglas Grissom and Terri Grissom.

Denver Martin and Blaine Martin.

Divorce suits granted

Justin O’Brien and Katie O’Brien.

Shelby Starke and Jes Starke.

Emily-Bell Jimenez and Pedro Jimenez.