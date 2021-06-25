Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Sara Waitlhoss and Dylan Kretzer, both of St. Joseph, a girl born June 22.
Marriages
Barron Collins Roberts, 30, and Elizabeth Tell Johnson, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Jose Armando Trevino Jr., 24, and Kylee Renee Harter, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Dakota Mitchell Kernes, 23, and Morgan Rose St. Clair, 26, both of Easton, Missouri.
Jared Gregory Haenni, 27, and Kinsey Mae Simatos, 24, both of Platte City, Missouri.
Tyoung Nick, 19, and Sherene Marie Faith Hong, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Jason Lee Shaffer, 46, and Brooke Nicole Bosshammer, 40, both of Atchison, Kansas.
Michael Wayne Miller, 34, and Kaleb John Schaub, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Anthony Alan Long, 28, and Elisabeth Gayle Dorton, 25, both of Platte City, Missouri.
Jerry Leslie Dean, 58, and Jerry Wayne Larson, 52, both of St. Joseph.
Braden Kingsley Hansen, 22, and Kylee Raeann Woodbury, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Natasha Liechti and Christopher Liechti.
Angela Wirth and Tyler Wirth.
Lucien Wilgens and Myrlene Mereus.
Tura Brown and Walter Brown.
Divorce suits granted
Alison Anders and Jeremy Anders.
