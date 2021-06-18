Marriages
James Christopher Garcia, 47, and Tammy Sue Havens, 36, both of St. Joseph.
Frederick Jasper Penland Jr., 71, and Bobbie Dell Galebach, 52, both of Amazonia, Missouri.
Fulton Willard Morris Jr., 51, and Amy Kathleen Bebee, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Rick Tyson Moore, 39, and Brandii Michelle Mitchell, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Drew Donovan Kelley, 25, and Brittany Renae Bix, 25, both of Kansas City, Kansas.
Jane Elizabeth Massingill, 49, and Marcela Cuevas Quiroz, 64, both of St. Joseph.
Darren Michael McCray, 38, and Tabetha Ann Irene Myers, 38, both of DeKalb, Missouri.
Jefferey Dean Urquhart, 37, and Nicole Christine Johnson, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Jenna Bangerter and John Bangerter.
Kassey Tharp and Christopher Tharp.
Ronnie Trout and Brittany Trout.
Eva Sowell and Mark Sowell.
Ladon Marchbanks and
Niesha Marchbanks.
Divorce suits granted
Christopher Juhl and Sarah Juhl.
Rhonda Farmer and Frederic Farmer.
Jenny Jenkins and Cody Jenkins.
Owen Miller and Catherine Miller.
Ricky Shelton and Mary Shelton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.