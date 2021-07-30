Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Katherine and Jarod Davis, both of St. Joseph, a boy born June 22.
Kimmber Jennings and Lance Boss, both of St. Joseph, a girl born July 21.
Montana and Brandon Weaver, both of St. Joseph, a boy born July 23.
Collette and Zachary Power, both of St. Joseph, a boy born July 24.
Hannah Payne and Richard Saunders, both of St. Joseph, a girl born July 25.
Marriages
Walker Lee Enoch, 21, and Skylar Jean McNab, 18, both of St. Joseph.
Swan Ronald Holt, 28, and Destiney Nichole McAnelly, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Corey Jess Rapp, 27, of Agency, Missouri, and Kaetlyn Danielle Jackson, 29, of Gower, Missouri.
Charles Cole McDaniel, 28, and Taylor Nicole Willis, 27, both of Savannah, Missouri.
Jamal Curtis Smith, 30, and Hunter Taelynn Boydston, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Kobe Brenin Martin, 23, and Tessa Marie McKinley, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Gary Daniel Koelliker, 28, and Taylor Paige Lager, both of Bendena, Kansas.
Christopher John Tyler, 54, and Clarissa Ann Carriger, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Dakota Layne Manning, 24, of Grove, Oklahoma, and Jalyn Danielle Wilson, 20, of Stewartsville, Missouri.
Kevin Joseph Marika, 35, and Charmaine Ranae Peterson, 38, both of Wathena, Kansas.
Divorce suits filed
Karyn Morrow and Lance Morrow.
Cory Marlowe and Sandra Ellis-Marlowe.
Lori Brown and Steven Brown.
Molly Lehman and Darryl Lehman.
Brittany Dodge and David Guess.
Jennifer Spinner and
Donald Spinner.
Charley Wells and Crystal Wells.
Sheila Wilson and Duane Wilson.
Divorce suits granted
Miranda Walker and Cartel Walker.
Carly Ardussi and August Ardussi.
Kelsy Manassero and Robert Manassero.
Ellen Atieh and Lutfee Atieh.
Kenneth Judd and Cara Judd.
Eric Reil and Mary Reil.
