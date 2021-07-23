Marriages
Joseph Anthony Sims, 52, of St. Joseph, and Lindsey Rochelle Horwart, 42, of Deshler, Nebraska.
Taylor Dean Yurkovich, 28, and Delaney Arlene Ralston, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Lucas William Jeffers, 23, and Alyssa Cheyenne Leivan, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Adriana Nabors and Murray Nabors.
Taresa Abbott and David Vincent.
Ashley Kleckner and Mathew Kleckner.
Divorce suits granted
Gregory Dahms and Kacie Dahms.
Jessica Tullis and Kristopher Tullis.
Joanna Udave and Anuhar Udave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.