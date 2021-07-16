Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Meghan Krug and Ryan Dilley, both of St. Joseph, a boy born July 7.
Micky Snyder and Dylan Hulett, both of Browning, Missouri, a boy born July 7.
Brea and Nathan Steele, both of St. Joseph, a girl born July 8.
Anna Hatheway and James McClain, both of St. Joseph, a girl born July 12.
Jaycee Markley, of St. Joseph, and De’Jay Parker, of Kansas City, Missouri, a boy born July 13.
Marriages
Mario Enrique Gutierrez Ortiz, 28, and Elizabeth Sanchez Bernal, 27, both of Tampa, Florida.
Jonathan Duane Bingham, 27, and Brandi Lanea Redmond, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Calvert Fredrick, 26, of St. Joseph, and Marie May Samantha Punungaw Dobich, 25, of Independence, Missouri.
Norman Eugene McDonald Sr., 60, and Joann Elaine Shannon, 40, both of St. Joseph.
Dallas Michael Thompson, 22, and Tara Jean Timmermann, 22, both of Fremont, Nebraska.
Darrion De Trell Hughes, 26, and Salena Shy Ann Embrey, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Travis Michael Herrington, 39, and Kelli Rena Valdez, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Tylar Ray Michael Limley, 27, and Skylar Renee Johnson, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Brian Lee Tipton, 50, and Heather Lynne Pollard, 48, both of St. Joseph.
Jose Angel Villanueva, 23, and Rhianna Dawn Davis, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Jesse Clayton Lloyd Walters, 27, and Paige Renae Bennett, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Drew Myers, 24, and Grace Hannah Jenkins, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Melissa Wright and Carlos Gomez.
Isobel McGowan and Dennis Bourgeois.
Kodie Masoner and Rachel Masoner.
Bassam Ghatasheh and Kirsten Ghatasheh.
Divorce suits granted
Elxa Kilgore and Caleb Pittsenbarger.
Kristyl House and Nicholas House.
Jacci Tonn and James Tonn.
Ciera Zimmerman and Dakota Zimmerman.
Bonita Eberhart and John Eberhart.
