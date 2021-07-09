Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Makynlee and Tyler Turner, both of Maryville, Missouri, a girl born June 21.
Heather Burkert and Christian Burnett, both of St. Joseph, a girl born June 29.
Marriages
Nicolas David Richilano, 29, and Madison Paige Phillips, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Michael Dale Smith, 49, and Shelle Le Ann Baird, 55, both of St. Joseph.
Jociah James White, 20, and Shauntanice Royele Ellis, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Brandon Christopher Caudle, 24, and Chelsea Dawn Cluck, 23, both of Bendena, Kansas.
Jared Scott Boone, 35, and Callie Jo Michael Smith, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Matthew James Crossfield, 38, of Butler, Missouri, and Jessica Marie Williams, 33, of St. Joseph.
Glen Thomas Dunkin, 21, and Brennah Lee Ann Davies, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Jared Michael Devoe, 24, and Sophia Elizabeth Gentry, 25, both of St. Joseph.
James Arthur Rogers, 71, of Auxvasse, Missouri, and Monica Lee Nichols, 67, of Henley, Missouri.
Brandon Ray Bouse, 39, and Desma Marie Burns, 35, both of Choctaw, Oklahoma.
Corey Douglas Gilpin, 33, and Darcy Louise Ralston, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Austyn Lee Hughes, 34, and Ashley Nicole Lafever, 40, both of Country Club Village, Missouri.
Eber Simion Ajtzac Telon, 26, and Jocabed Semet Sirin, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Troy Lamon Duane Smith, 26, and Larissa Maria Hundley, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Rion Michael Meers, 32, and Rebecca Lynn Chavez, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Johni McMorris and
Matthew McMorris.
Amanda Hays and Robert Hays.
Bryan Alford and Angela Alford.
Lacey Clark and Stephen Clark.
Joshua Vice and Amber Vice.
Patricia Westcott and
Donald Westcott.
Divorce suits granted
James Jeffries and Casey Patrick.
Hannah West and Gage West.
Roger Burkert and Mercedes Lona.
Erin Nelson and Ludwig Nelson.
