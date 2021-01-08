Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Emily Cox and Dalton Ellis, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Dec. 18.
Blair and Drew Garwood, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Dec. 21.
Becky and Michael Evans, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Dec. 21.
Christina and Kyle Levi, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Dec. 24.
Ashley Hayes and Darryl Wilson, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Dec. 26.
Lynnsey Williams and Jerid Moss, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Dec. 26.
Miranda Colombel and David Crise, both of Cameron, Missouri, a boy born Dec. 27.
Marriage licenses
Nickolas Roshuad Reveile, 22, of Benton, Arkansas, and Jacquelyn Elizabeth Wolfram, 20, of Faucett, Missouri.
Ashley Nicole Longaker, 33, and Robin Leiko Nakamura, 53, both of Platte City, Missouri.
Christopher James Michael Rice, 28, and Shawnetta Monique Warren, 36, both of St. Joseph.
Camron Dale Ruckman, 27, and Elizabeth Anne Yeager, 27, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Joshua Allen Ray Davis, 35, and Kylee Kaye Kovac, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Richard Allen Martin, 58, of St. Joseph and Mariela Edith Rivasplata, 53, of Concord, California.
Divorce suits filed
Emily M. Parkinson and Johnhenry T. Parkinson.
Lauren Nicole Budgett and Gage Michael Budgett.
Cole M. Hol and Leslie A. Hol.
Rosmary Gonzalez Lazaro and Yosvany Mesa.
Danika L. Emanuel and Brent L. Emanuel.
Crystal L. Davis and Zachary P. Davis.
Shelby S. Simon and Lyle J. Simon.
Laura B. Jones and Shannon D. Jones.
Divorce suits granted
Shelly R. Dulin and Tracy L. Dulin.
Harley A. Bagley and Christopher S. Bagley.
Raymond L. Munger and Loretta L. Munger.
Dylan A. Hart and Rebecca J. Schaeffer..