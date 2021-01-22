Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Kaleigh and Brandon Beam, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Jan. 6.
Gabriele Phillippe, of St. Joseph, a girl born Jan. 12.
Emily and Jesse Wingard, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 15.
Rikki Miller and Travis Steen, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 16.
Chelsea Heaston and Jacob Hardin, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Jan. 17.
Marriage licenses
Jerry Hubert Trimble II, 51, and Kimberly Ann Trovato, 52, both of St. Joseph.
Mark Dean Hollingshead Jr., 30, and Kaitlin Chyenne Stephens, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Daniel Lee Baca, 35, and Barbara Helen Ann Sales, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Gerardo Diaz Romero, 34, and Claudia Yazmin Salinas Cabrales, 36, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Clell O. Hansen and Rebecca J. Hanson.
Jessica Williams and Telly Williams.
Roger Stansbury and Tara Sowell.
Ellen Atieh and Lute Atieh.
Craig Westbrook and Natasha Price-Westbrook.
Eric Clark and Nicole Clark.
Grady M. Heberlee and Jill L. Heberlee.
Catalina M. King and Adam D. King.
Divorce suits granted
Joy Bettis and James Bettis.
Noel L. Larson and Richard B. Larson.
Jeffrey J. Stroud and Toni G. Stroud.