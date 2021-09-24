Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Katherine and Cameron Talbot, of St. Joseph, a boy born Sept. 1.
Marriages
Anthony Daniel Humes, 40, and Kristy Renee Reynolds, 50, both of St. Joseph.
Toby Lee Herring Jr., 41, and Rikki Donlyn Nitti, 40, both of St. Joseph.
Anthony Adam Milbourn, 32, and Reid Nicole Brown, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Pedro Francisco Contreras II, 31, and Hillary Marie Phillips, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Kurtis Daniel Steeby, 25, and Audrea Nichole Tiller, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Dakota Michael Shelton, 27, and Katherine Michelle Fauglid, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Jerrad Maxwell Carrithers, 28, and Ashley Nicole Parker, 29, both of Country Club, Missouri.
Michael Cane Roberts, 26, and Harmony Rain Risley, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Kean Cole Mignery, 25, and Lauren Kathleen Edwards, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Alexis Katherine Lange, 26, and Madeline Alicia Streitenberger, 22, both of Atchison, Kansas.
Devon Mikel Adkins, 27, and Raina Leann Fritzler, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Joshua Tyler Comley, 26, and Katie Lea Mazurkewycz, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Phillip Jeffrey Peak, 33, and Nelson Davis Acuff, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Jeffrey Scott Cluck, 55, and Paula Jo Lenahan, 49, both of St. Joseph.
Richard R. Joseph Kamler, 23, and Randa Renae Arrowood, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Mathew Lyle Young II, 36, and April Dawn Porter, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Ryan Patrick Flannery, 39, and Sharee Michelle McGoon, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Brad Palmer Barton, 26, of Winston, Missouri, and Amber Nadine Donaldson, 27, of Cameron, Missouri.
Jacob Andrew Hainey, 31, and Nichole Jene Miller, 36, both of Cameron, Missouri.
Diego David Lopez, 24, and Leticia Lopez Escobar, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Corby Drake Robertson, 36, and Ashley Michele Wood, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Patricia Rollins and Cody Rollins.
Carly Edwards and Curtis Edwards.
Josh Shuman and Melanie Withrow Shuman.
Richard Martin and Mariela Rivasplata.
Divorce suits granted
Dennis Sherlock Jr. and Kimberly Sherlock.
Kelsy Robinson and Christopher Robinson.
Robin Musser and Joshua Smith.
