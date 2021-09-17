Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Charity Moore and Brandon Thuston, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Sept. 9.
Jessica and Joshua Norris, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Sept. 13.
Marriages
Thomas Keith Smith, 51, and Kristen Alanna Finley, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Nickolas Seth Francis, 26, and Dallas Makenzie Holiman, 20, both of Stewartsville, Missouri.
Jody Dean Shelton, 41, and Kristen Celeste Montez, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Paul Gump, 56, and Amy Lee Davis, 52, both of Plattsburg, Missouri.
William Arnold Stickley, 60, and Sheila Rae Charles, 58, both of St. Joseph.
Zachary Kenneth Thomas, 32, and Kaytlyn Ilene Hammons, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Jeremy Donald Colboch, 36, and Carera Ja Russell, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Scott Stuart Dykes, 57, and Stephanie Ann Myers, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Jacob Edward Hess, 23, of West Plains, Missouri, and Olivia Katlin Sullentrup, 26, of Washington, Missouri.
Kaleb Dale McDonald, 25, and Ellen Louise Adams, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Jacob Michael Gann, 21, and Brooklyn Nicole Hinton, 24, both of Easton, Missouri.
Yanier Santiesteban Figueira, 39, and Yem Pineiro, 49, both of St. Joseph.
Colby Leeroy Muff, 37, and Samantha SaraRuth Lough, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Joshua Matthew Zuptich, 31, and Emma Kaitlyn Dale Duncan, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Aaron Matthew Guyer, 24, and Sarah Elizabeth Lee, 24, both of Plattsburg, Missouri.
Jeremy Allen Letterman, 29, and Jennifer Renee Duncan, 39, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Kaitlynn McCray and Grant McCray.
Travis Higdon and Stephanie Higdon.
Divorce suits granted
Bryan Alford and Angela Alford.
Johni McMorris and Matthew McMorris.
