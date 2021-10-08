Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
BirthsSummer Bohon and Max McCleod, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Oct. 4.
Marriages
Mark Andrew McCurley, 38, and Echo Nichole Hellerich, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Tyler Christopher Matthew Piland, 31, and Tabitha Marie Sherman, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Devon Christopher Boynton, 24, and Alexa Rae Olson, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Daniel Power, 66, and Kristi Ann Stadler Green, 51, both of St. Joseph.
Nicholas Scott Wislon, 29, and Amanda Dawn Fox, 29, both of Stewartsville, Missouri.
Joseph Michael England, 27, and Jenny Lynn Brewka, 39, both of St. Joseph.
Harley Lee Dakota Sowards, 27, and Kirbey Josephine Ross, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Chase Edward Herie, 20, and Rhyanan Emily Rose Beaman, 18, both of St. Joseph.
Elie Lance Foster, 23, and Ainsley Marie Bennet, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Travis Lance Kyle, 21, and Jasmine Riley Logston, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Edward Wayne Baker, 45, and Cassandra Lyn Carlson, 31, both of Maryville, Missouri.
Zachary Andrew Coon, 28, and Dominique Christine Nehl, 26, both of St. Joseph.
John Marvin Spencer, 48, and Rebecca Lynne Giles, 52, both of St. Joseph.
Slade Christopher Crossfield, 24, and Breanna Nicole McClain, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Kaitlyn Motsinger and Jacob Motsinger.
Molly Shutt and David Shutt.
Derrick Coil and Lori Coil.
Divorce suits granted
Wallace Beddo and Julie Beddo.
