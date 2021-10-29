Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Whitney Cannon and Joshua Shade, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Oct. 22.
Brittany Beyer and Cedric Clinkscales, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Oct. 20.
Jennifer and Jeremy Letterman, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Oct. 23.
Zoe Schademan and Tristen Campbell, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Oct. 12.
Kayla Resler, of St. Joseph, a girl born Oct. 15.
Marriages
Shayne Cortez Tyler, 37, and Latre’ce Nicole Beattie, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Domonick Demonte Warren, 27, and Tonisha Lachae Lyles, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Mark Brian Hillebrand, 60, and Geraldene Margaret Vaughn, 55, both of St. Joseph.
Noah Samuel Markt, 37, and Amber Nichole Roberts, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Jose Antonio Rios, 59, and Susana Trejo Hernandez, 46, both of St. Joseph.
Kurt Allen Blakely, 48, and Trisha Lynn Lerette, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Ethan Michael Boeh, 21, and Autumn Renee Glidewell, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Philip Joshua Bish, 27, and Ishiah Lannae Nicole Thompson, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Nicholas Adam Dail, 28, and Emilie Dawn Lucas, 26, both of Country Club, Missouri.
Tyler Austin Mejia, 36, and Heather Nicole Fuhrman, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Justin Matthew Dana, 30, and Amanda Jean Templeton, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Richard Ernest Marlow, 34, and Sasha Elizabeth Brantley, 26, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Todd Leroy Neff, 57, of North Sioux City, South Dakota, and Dana Leann Koehler, 51, of Savannah, Missouri.
Jeremy Lee Hoddman, 44, and Gina Rachel Ceglenski, 44, both of Stewartsville, Missouri.
Walker Eric Neal McCallon, 23, and Marissa Faith Gris, 23, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Robert Thomas Cool, 33, and Kamay Nicole Trueblood, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Branton Gene Hutchison, 33, and Jessica Nicole Blacksher, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Brennan O’Neill Whisenand, 27, and Hannah Blake Wekamp, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Denver Wayde Embrey, 25, and Josilyn Evan Maria Killoren, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Kyle Anthony Olvera, 31, and Morgan Ann Kiddoo, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Clinton Ray Watkins, 43, and Jennifer Anne Haggerty, 40, both of Cameron, Missouri.
Travis Lee Jarrett, 23, and Makayla Sky Berry, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Miguel Angel Manzano, 21, and Ashley Christen Edwards, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Reyce Wayne Merritt, 33, and Ashley Brooke Wilmes, 42, both of St. Joseph.
Ronald Gene Heckadon, 70, of Cameron, Missouri, and Janice Fay Lipira, 67, of St. Joseph.
Derek Anthony Brock, 27, and Jenna Beth Kinney, 27, both of Easton, Missouri.
Austin Chase Elder, 25, of St. Joseph, and Keelyn Alyse Lyon, 24, of Savannah, Missouri.
Donald Ray Rush, 74, of St. Joseph, and Norma Elizabeth Aguirre, 56, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Omar Flores Cerda, 22, and Paula Guadalupe Villanueva Hernandez, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Tyler Bo Hovden O’Conor, 28, and Maddison Charles Davis, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Steven Dale Thompson, 24, and Valeria Gonzalez, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Caleb Christopher Kerns, 23, and Hannah Shay Parker, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Tyler Hamilton, 29, and Danielle Renee Harmon, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Jeremy Scott Simerly, 35, and Kinsey Cheyenne Ashpaugh, 25, both of Faucett, Missouri.
Ron Thomas Strader, 49, and Bonnie Elaine Gray, 46, both of St. Joseph.
Sean Michael Williamson, 31, and Tiffany Nicole Gunn, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Randie Shaun Fisher Jr., 26, and Chelsie Nicole Southern, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Wayne Gill, 33, and Andrea Nicole McCray, 33, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Korey Behr and Wendy Behr.
Cory Velvick and Kainon Caw.
Nicole Haze and Michelle Haze.
Tracy Waller and John Waller.
Oscar Ross and Betty Wilson.
Brittany Humble and Christian Humble.
Elmer Smith and Laura Smith.
Maria Martinez and Usman Yousaf.
Rylie Nold and Mark Nold.
Kendra Fleck and Terrence Fleck.
Divorce suits granted
Deborah Willoughby and James Willoughby.
Amber Allsbury and Corey Allsbury.
Alma Clark and Melinda Barnwell.
Amiee Maul and Christopher Maul.
Tiffany Bulla and Terry Bulla.
Daniel Hudgins and Jonna Hudgins.
Ryan Worthen and Billie Worthen.
