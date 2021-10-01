Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
BirthsMorgan and Kyle Knadler, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Sept. 25.
Marriages
Tyler Lee Hay, 30, and Heather Renee Schwertel, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Michael Friesz, 37, and Amanda Beth Summers, 34, both of St. Joseph.
Christopher Michael Barton, 37, of St. Joseph, and Bridgett Nicole Mears, 33, of Faucett, Missouri.
Trey Kyle Forward, 27, and Jordan Elaine Thomas, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Colton Lee Cook-Furr, 22, and Triston Mattie Dowdell, 20, both of Agency, Missouri.
Benjamin Arthur Shellito, 32, and Alexa Nichole Palmer, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Darian Lee Horr, 23, and Haley Nicole Donaldson, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Daniel Lee Mays, 38, and Brooke Ashley Turner, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Jacob Villier Matthews Wyser, 27, of Mission, Kansas, and Cassandra Renee Fitzwater, 28, of St. Joseph.
Lance David Sweet, 32, and Chloe Diann Wiley, 27, both of Easton, Missouri.
Luke Nicholas Theis, 24, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Cheyanne Dawn Kitchen, 24, of Huntsville, Missouri.
Kevin Scott Bledsoe, 28, and Victoria Elizabeth Mossman, 28, both of Olathe, Kansas.
Alex Jerald McQuinn, 24, of Stanberry, Missouri, and Skylar Amanda Townsend, 24, of King City, Missouri.
Juan Dario Sanchez Pena, 25, and Tara Elizabeth Collings, 27, both of Highland, Kansas.
Divorce suits filed
Lacie Fox and Tim Fox.
Christene-Marie Elkins-MacFaden and Hugh MacFaden.
Susan Galloway and Anthony Phillips.
Derrick Stinson and Somnit Stinson.
Patrick McPike and Sherry McPike.
Janell Carr and Charles Carr.
Divorce suits granted
Isobel McGowan and Dennis Bourgeois.
Kerry Leonard and Tyrell Leonard.
Hillary Banks and Eric Bennett.
Betsy Richey and Anthony Richey.
Rodney Malotte and Michelle Malotte.
Kassey Tharp and Christopher Tharp.
Amanda Fattig and Michael Fattig.
