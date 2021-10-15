Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Abigail Fanning and Justin Shuman, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Oct. 7.
Marriages
Mark Frederick Langemach, 28, of St. Joseph, and Madison Avery Atwell, 24, of Maryville, Missouri.
Skyler Russell Trail, 26, and Allison Leigh Cunningham, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Cole Eugene Bywaters, 34, and Ashley Nicole Rickel, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Nicholas Anthony Bowman, 21, and Darien Nicole Lopez, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Alexander Nash, 22, and Kourtney May Chaney, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Ryan Jeffrey Wallace, 28, and Kelsey Abagail Anderson, 28, both of St. Joseph.
David Albert Williams Jr., 74, and Barbara Jo Frank, 73, both of St. Joseph.
Nicholas James Patterson, 25, and Zaria Alexandria Schirmer, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Stephen Eugene Young, 69, and Elsie Mae O’Banion, 52, both of St. Joseph.
Chad Lee Davis, 36, and Tracy Anne Young, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Ramey Lee Roy Gray, 39, and Dawn Renee Ridpath, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Daniel Mosqueda Lagunas, 26, and Sydney Denise Jolene Mays, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Brianna Abbott-Taggart and Anthony Taggart.
Jason Hogan and Priscilla Hogan.
Molly Hallowell and Kyle Hallowell.
James Hayner and Alexa Hayner.
Divorce suits granted
Shirley Post and Michael Post.
Sierra Willhite and Samuel Mabry.
Kate Bryan and Joshua Bryan.
Jennifer Spinner and Donald Spinner.
Jill Christian and Charles Christian.
