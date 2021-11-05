Marriages
Kenneth Gage Armfield, 25, and Kaleigh Marie Lawrence, 26, both of Stanberry, Missouri.
Duane Edward McLemore, 47, and Hannah Nicole Olson, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Brian Sidney Barnette, 38, and Meredith Louise Evans, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Gary Wayne Hazelwood Jr., 55, and Jerri Ann Mosier, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Jacob Matthew Rhein, 21, and Anna Renee Carter, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Karla Morgan and Charles Morgan.
Stacy Bougher and Randy Bougher.
Divorce suits granted
Jack Stickley and Lisa Stickley.
Briana Westcott and Karen Westcott.
Brittney Watkins and Spencer Watkins.
Devyn Porter and Marc Newberry.
Natasha Liechti and Christopher Liechti.
