Marriages
Daniel Mosqueda Lagunas, 26, and Sydney Denise Joleen Mays, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Bernard Francis Andres, 60, and Bonnie Sue Hanes, 66, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Michael Ruddock and Shelby Ruddock.
Teri Munyon and Gary Munyon.
Sophia Duncan and Aleccsander Duncan.
