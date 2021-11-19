Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Meaghan and Dr. Andrew Walker, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Oct. 27.
Anastasia McDowell and Nick Pette, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Nov. 10.
Ciara and Cameron Fore, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Nov. 15.
Marriages
Victor Eduardo Tinoco Nieto, 24, and Hayley Morgan Sharp, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Blake Morgan Henry, 27, and Sophia Kate Loving, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Michael Rivera, 37, and Aleigh Cheyenne Finch, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Levi Thomas McCallan, 37, and Cynthia Jean McKernan, 38, both of St. Joseph.
William Brody McKern, 23, of Edgerton, Missouri, and Maddisyn Nichole Urban, 22, of Agency, Missouri.
Robert Edwin Preston Jr., 78, and Janna Lea Roberts, 56, both of St. Joseph.
Mitchell William Saunders, 22, and Chyanne Marie Curtis, 22, both of Rea, Missouri.
Jaren Michael Fjellman, 23, of St. Joseph, and Madelynn Margaret Lee, 23, of Camden Point, Missouri.
Tyler Allen Dumm, 40, and Priscilla Ann Finch, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Brian James McCullough, 31, and Kacie Renea Bigham, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Brian Richard Stout, 56, of St. Joseph, and Tammy Lynn Jones, 48, of Effingham, Kansas.
Divorce suits filed
Mayra Barnet Requejo and Hector Tamayo Quevedo.
Robert Schaaf and Deborah Schaaf.
Rebecca Humphreys and David Humphreys.
Divorce suits granted
Jacqueline Munger and Jason Munger.
Keith Focht and Jessica Focht.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.