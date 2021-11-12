Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Lorrie Kepner and Tony Despain, both of St. Joseph, a girl born Nov. 4.
Alexandra Shuey and Jeremy Pullen, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Nov. 5.
Marriages
Justin James Thornton, 28, and Marli Michelle Mears, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Jeffrey Gustavus Wyrick, 46, and Tabathe Brooke Stuedle, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Alan William Martin, 57, and Kyla Marie Simonson, 46, both of St. Joseph.
Brandon Patton Smith, 35, and Shelby Ann Raney, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Noah Benjamin Cameron, 22, and Casey Marguerite Guardado, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Blayne Ronald Kesse, 32, and Katherine Renee Hansen, 38, both of Atchison, Kansas.
Dakota Lee Bumphrey, 21, and Morgan Jean Messer, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Charlotte Ramos and Luciano Ramos.
Divorce suits granted
Devyn Porter and Marc Newberry.
Natasha Liechti and Christopher Liechti.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.