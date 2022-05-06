Vitals placeholder
Marriages

Kenneth Ellis Simpson Jr., 32, and Nicole Marie Krueger, 30, both of St. Joseph.

Shawn Allen Elder, 53, and Angela K. Pasley, 42, both of St. Joseph.

Jamie G. Beattie, 61, and Tahirih Rose Heise, 62, both of St. Joseph.

Trevor Lee McCartney, 25, and Catelyn Michele Walker, 25, both of Gower, Missouri.

John Andrew Sampson, 35, and Samantha Jo White, 29, both of Dekalb, Missouri.

Alexander James Eary, 25, and Noel Mckenzie Miller, 24, both of St. Joseph.

Benjamin Warren Pritchett, 45, and Emily Ann Fischer, 31, both of St. Joseph.

Jerrad John Bennett, 34, and Brandi Nichole Malone, 37, both of St. Joseph.

Logan Robert Dovel, 25, and Alexandria Starr Frazier, 25, both of St. Joseph.

Scott Eugene Davis Jr., 35, and Cori Lea Meers, 31, both of St. Joseph.

Tyler Gregory Fararooee, 23, and Nautica Marie Noble, 23, both of St. Joseph.

Jose Refugio Ortiz Zamora, 32, and Liliana Villafuerte Aguilera, 21, both of St. Joseph.

Kristopher Casey Govea, 31, and Elizabeth Marie Ladner, 31, both of St. Joseph.

Cody Reed Souther, 21, and Shelby Nicole Teem, 20, both of St. Joseph.

Colten Lee Shores, 28, and Kellsey Marie Fennell, 25, both of St. Joseph.

Jared Stephen Bozarth, 29, and Onna Crissina Semone Farris, 28, both of Clarksdale, Missouri.

Kenneth Paul Boorn, 57, and Bethany Ann Hoffman, 48, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Crystal Mayo and Bob Mayo Jr.

Scott Labrozzi and Stacie Labrozzi.

Deanna McVicker and Caitlyn McVicker.

Divorce suits granted

Todd Williams and Julie Williams.

Ashley McKinney and Ted McKinney.

