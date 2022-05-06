Vital statistics for May 7 May 6, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MarriagesKenneth Ellis Simpson Jr., 32, and Nicole Marie Krueger, 30, both of St. Joseph.Shawn Allen Elder, 53, and Angela K. Pasley, 42, both of St. Joseph.Jamie G. Beattie, 61, and Tahirih Rose Heise, 62, both of St. Joseph.Trevor Lee McCartney, 25, and Catelyn Michele Walker, 25, both of Gower, Missouri.John Andrew Sampson, 35, and Samantha Jo White, 29, both of Dekalb, Missouri.Alexander James Eary, 25, and Noel Mckenzie Miller, 24, both of St. Joseph.Benjamin Warren Pritchett, 45, and Emily Ann Fischer, 31, both of St. Joseph.Jerrad John Bennett, 34, and Brandi Nichole Malone, 37, both of St. Joseph.Logan Robert Dovel, 25, and Alexandria Starr Frazier, 25, both of St. Joseph.Scott Eugene Davis Jr., 35, and Cori Lea Meers, 31, both of St. Joseph.Tyler Gregory Fararooee, 23, and Nautica Marie Noble, 23, both of St. Joseph.Jose Refugio Ortiz Zamora, 32, and Liliana Villafuerte Aguilera, 21, both of St. Joseph.Kristopher Casey Govea, 31, and Elizabeth Marie Ladner, 31, both of St. Joseph.Cody Reed Souther, 21, and Shelby Nicole Teem, 20, both of St. Joseph.Colten Lee Shores, 28, and Kellsey Marie Fennell, 25, both of St. Joseph.Jared Stephen Bozarth, 29, and Onna Crissina Semone Farris, 28, both of Clarksdale, Missouri.Kenneth Paul Boorn, 57, and Bethany Ann Hoffman, 48, both of St. Joseph.Divorce suits filedCrystal Mayo and Bob Mayo Jr.Scott Labrozzi and Stacie Labrozzi.Deanna McVicker and Caitlyn McVicker.Divorce suits grantedTodd Williams and Julie Williams.Ashley McKinney and Ted McKinney. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Divorce Suit St. Joseph Gail Jimenez John Jimenez Brittany Humble Thomas Christiansen Dustin Nauman Jimmie Mckay Jr. Heather Bolonyi Suite Donald Bennett Iii Julie Bennett Hector Tamayo Quevedo Mayra Barney Requejo Kansas Amanda Hays Missouri Nicole Clark Eric Clark Harley Garrett Jennifer Garrett Catalina Poling Devin Poling Jared Dewey Michael Eaton Lauren Kathleen Curtis Amber Rae Swinney Billy Lee Nester Iii Justin Lee Mccray Jamie Hayner Charles Hayner Chelsey Phillippe Austin Pruitt Samantha Jo Davis Jennifer Miller Raymond Miller Eddie Quinton Olivia Quinton Noah Markt Amber Roberts Samantha Neff Nancy Carol Nelson John Neff Dorinda Lynn Chambers Shane Williams Scott Hall Ryann Hall Kevin Allen Whitmer Tania Nanishi Perez Torres Oscar Sanchez Garcia Jeremy Mcginley Michelle Ann Harris Stacie Mcginley Lindsey Nichole Holcomb Linsey Frost Bob Mayo Jr. Ann Hoffman Kenneth Paul Boorn Jared Stephen Bozarth Todd Williams Elizabeth Marie Ladner Kristopher Casey Govea Liliana Villafuerte Aguilera Julie Williams Ashley Mckinney × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Education Nearly 1,500 recognized at NWMSU graduations Education Parson tours tech school as state keys extra funding Government Area lawmakers respond to Supreme Court document leak Business Dillard's store will stay open in St. Joseph More Local News → 1:13 Partly Sunny Friday 19 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
