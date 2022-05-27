Vitals placeholder
Marriages

Wallace Edward Davis, 55, and Monesa Christann Karen Leblanc, 42, both of St. Joseph.

William Alexander Holcomb, 28, and Carrie Ann Hillebrand, 29, both of St. Joseph.

Joshua William Holman, 44, and Jessica Lynn Crowl, 36, both of St. Joseph.

William Clay Peabody, 25, and Kyran Elise Jackson, 25, both of St. Joseph.

John David Pierson, 30, and Kimberly Lynn Walker, 23, both of Savannah, Missouri.

Dominic Larae Hecker, 28, and Katelyn Marie Chenoweth, 22, both of St. Joseph.

Julia Anne Hill, 70, and Patricia Ann Kuechler, 59, both of St. Joseph.

Daniel Ray Atkinson, 35, and Allison Maureen Kreifels, 36, both of St. Joseph.

Edvin Isaias Bautista Cruz, 26, and Herlinda Marisol Garcia Lopez, 18, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits granted

Elizabeth White and Marion White.

