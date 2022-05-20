Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Elannah Rogers and Sam Swanson, both of St. Joseph, a girl born April 26.
Jalynne Ford, of St. Joseph, a girl born April 27.
Nikita and David Chase, both of St. Joseph, a boy born May 2.
Chelsea Owens, of Rushville, Missouri, and Jeff Scroggins, of Troy, Kansas, a boy born May 6.
Michaela Policky and Dennis Bonjour, both of St. Joseph, a girl born May 8.
Baylie Christopher, of St. Joseph, a boy born May 12.
Ivy McClintick and Patrick Hamm, both of St. Joseph, a boy born May 14.
Marriages
Matthew Frederick Oetjen, 52, and Sarah Elizabeth Hanesworth, 30, both of St. Joseph.
Landon Cole Worstell, 22, of St. Joseph, and Delaney Grace Jorgensen, 21, of Savannah, Missouri.
Duncan Reese Owens, 24, and Abby Marie Hayes, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Hmun Ceu, 22, and Betty Vel Chin Tlem, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Andrew Lee Wood, 23, and Samantha Morgan Johnson, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Stephen Frederick Kinzel III, 26, and Shayla Nicole Roberson, 23, both of Gower, Missouri.
Isaac Geoffrey Murphy, 20, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Sway Launa Bennett, 19, of St. Joseph.
Zachary Wyatt Fry, 24, and Cassandra Dawn Wolfe Nolen, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Benjamin J. Horn, 44, and Kristen Bren Crowley, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Jason Dean Rethemeyer, 41, and Tanya Marie Riley, 39, both of St. Joseph.
William James Jones Jr., 23, and Brianna Nicole Murphy, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Charles George Miller II, 28, of Maryville, Missouri, and Nellie Leslyn Laney, 31, of Kidder, Missouri.
Larry Gene Simmons, 54, and Shiela Marie Standley, 58, both of St. Joseph.
Jordan Jerome Dean Miller, 21, and Victoria Grace Bertram, 19, both of St. Joseph.
Jenny Lynn Holt, 37, and Heather Lea Bolonyi, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Jenny Lynn Bennett, 31, and Ashley Marie Sachs, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Quentin Patrick Collins, 24, and Taylor Jean Guthrie, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Derek Robert Swymeler, 25, and Noelia Valentina Depietro, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Jacob Bradley and Erin Bradley.
Michael Anderton II and Marvena Anderton.
Divorce suits granted
Dzifa Peregrine and Michael Peregrine.
Patricia Cope and Gary Cope.
Shelby Cook and Kaulin Cook.
Kimberly Wilcoxson and Rickie Wilcoxson.
James Hayner and Alexa Hayner.
Albert Donaldson and Whitney Donaldson.
Orene Funk and Darrin Funk.
