Marriages
Bradlee Dwayne Scott Berten, 29, and Amber Mae Lewis, 42, both of St. Joseph.
David Scott Baker, 31, and Chelsey Frances Clark, 29, both of Maryville, Missouri.
Trenton Michael Sill, 22, and Haley May Murry, 23, both of St. Joseph.
Jose Mario Portillo Ovalle, 34, and Carolina Del Carmen Alfaro Garcia, 42, both of St. Joseph.
Devin Slade Cox, 21, and Tessa Skye Montgomery, 21, both of Maryville, Missouri.
Anthony Shawn Duckett, 35, and Megan Renee Teets, 35, both of St. Joseph.
Justin Warren Newton, 39, and Heather Renee Hainey Lawrence, 36, both of St. Joseph.
Ranten Ponun, 19, and Javerina Jess Phillik, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Nicholas Gage Pritchett, 27, and Madeline Claire Yarnell, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Curtis George and Wakota George.
Maryanna Medford and Timothy Medford.
Divorce suits granted
Oscar Wilson and Betty Wilson.
Carly Edwards and Curtis Edwards.
Chasity Michaels and Aaron Michaels.
Karen Sampson and John Sampson.
Stuart Schussler and Suzette Schussler.
Angela Wirth and Tyler Wirth.
Kelly Harris and Eric Harris.
Marcella Smith and Toby Smith.
Richard White and Diana White
