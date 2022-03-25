Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Hannah Raymond and Logan Wilmes, both of Savannah, Missouri, a girl born March 19.
Marriages
Dylan Andrew Hart, 28, and Cheyenne Nicole Despain, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Nysir Jaiwon Scott, 22, and Mallory Jayne Eckert, 23, both of Effingham, Kansas.
Joshua Lee Steltenpohl, 32, and Jacquelyn Ann Ziesel, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Jakob Benjamin Barron, 18, and Samantha Mae Epp, 21, both of St. Joseph.
Jonathan Adrian Gump, 43, and Brandy Lynn Ellington, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Tyler Lee Noland, 36, and Emily Katherine Meikel, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Ryan Dean Hendrix, 45, and Stacy Renee Trail, 32, both of St. Joseph.
Kylan Lane Kuritz, 26, and Anna Dawn Richardson, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Laura Barnes and Steven Barnes.
James McBane and Julie McBane.
Emma Larscheid and Aiden Larscheid.
Brandee Arnold and Christopher Babcock.
Rebecca Daly and Shaun Daly.
Ashley Venema and Joseph Siela.
Jere’ McKay and Jimmie McKay Jr.
Caitlin Pritchett and Marcus Pritchett.
Shannon Nauman and Dustin Nauman.
Divorce suits granted
Gail Jimenez and John Jimenez.
Brittany Humble and Christian Humble.
Joleen Christiansen and Thomas Christiansen.
Heather Bolonyi and Adam Bolonyi.
