Births
Tara and Aaron Westlake, both of St. Joseph, a girl born March 9.
Kristie Kerns, of Wathena, Kansas, and Eric Kelley, of Rushville, Missouri, a boy born March 10.
Daytona Davis and Michael Singleton, both of St. Joseph, a girl born March 14.
Marriages
Michael Dale Evans, 63, and Shelly Renee McIntosh, 55, both of St. Joseph.
Joel Michael Shelton, 23, and Jasmine Necole Newell, 20, both of St. Joseph.
Corbin Joseph Polsgrove, 29, and Haley Nicole Williams, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Fred Kirby Sr., 50, and Nakia Marie Noble, 41, both of St. Joseph.
Landon Timothy Huff, 19, and Makenzi Sky Yeokum, 20, both of Faucett, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Elizabeth Giffin and Alexander Giffin.
Robert Atha and Olga Atha.
Deana Benny and Dustin Benny.
Felisha Despain and Nathan Despain.
Tarra Thompson and Chelsey Phillippe.
Jenny Bower and Troy Bower.
Cassie Jorden and James Jorden II.
Renee Munson and Richard Munson.
Hannah Kerns and Caleb Kerns.
Divorce suits grantedBrianna Abbott-Taggart and Anthony Taggart.
Raquel Padgett and Christopher Padgett.
