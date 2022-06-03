Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Murphy and Alexander Williams, both of Cameron, Missouri, a boy born May 19.
Ashley and Tyler Schmidt, both of Savannah, Missouri, a girl born May 31.
Marriages
Taylor Mathew Wilson, 27, of St. Joseph, and Jessica Lena Crouse, 26, of Easton, Missouri.
Keyton Russell Thomas, 26, and Shawna Danae Staack, 25, both of Johns Island, South Carolina.
Gavin Henry Vernet Sr., 47, and Sarah Kristine Ellis, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Alecxander Daniel Schisler, 25, and Kaylee Jean Wilmoth, 25, both of St. Joseph.
Jonathon Nicholas Voga, 21, of Easton, Missouri, and Kelsey Caroline McCluskey 22, of St. Joseph.
Miles Daniel McNutt, 39, and Cassie Marie Ruark, 36, both of Elwood, Kansas.
Gary Wayne Nordin, 59, and Susan Anne Alley, 60, both of St. Joseph.
Tenio Sellem, 32, and Katrin P. Nuter, 50, both of St. Joseph.
Corey James Blake, 37, and Nichole Marie Hansen, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Valicity Dawn Marriott, 20 and Hallie Jo Wilson, 22, both of St. Joseph.
Andrew Scott Harris, 25, of Syracuse, Nebraska, and Lyndzie Nicole Moyer, 24, of Nebraska City, Nebraska.
Tyler James Vos, 25, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Laura Maureen Gagnon, 24, of St. Joseph.
