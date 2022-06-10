Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Jordan Blevins, of Savannah, Missouri, and Braeden Brushwood, of St. Joseph, a girl born June 2.
Makinze Karl and Joseph Vaughn, both of St. Joseph, a boy born June 6.
Marriages
Kahlon Terin Palmer, 44, and Tracy Rena Simmons, 50, both of St. Joseph.
Louis Clay Loughridge, 22, and Ashley Ann Mecca, 31, both of St. Joseph.
Corey Jay Kerns, 37, and Isis Oneyda Licona Villatoro, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Sean Allen Sherlock, 27, and Malyssa Lynn Giesken, 26, both of St. Joseph.
Colton Paul Garton, 30, and Ashley Nicole Helsel, 29, both of St. Joseph.
Robert Arlin Blizzard, 61, and Diane Crystal Jean Masoner, 53, both of St. Joseph.
Matthew Holden Sharp, 27, and Ella Marie Roach, 28, both of St. Joseph.
Wayne Dennis Gregory Jr., 52, and Joni Darlene Zimmerman, 52, both of Clarksdale, Missouri.
Rodney Dean Davis, 56, and Susan Renee Phillips, 53, both of St. Joseph.
Evan Thomas Wolf, 27, of St. Joseph, and Sarah Marie Nowell, 27, of St. Louis, Missouri.
Divorce suits filed
Sohail Qureshi and Natasha Qureshi.
Divorce suits grantedJames McBane and Julie McBane.
