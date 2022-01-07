Vitals placeholder
Births

Cheyenne Polsgrove and Justin Smith, both of King City, Missouri, a girl born Dec. 29.

Marriages

Anthony Wesley Miller, 52, and Denise Lynnette Wallace, 56, both of St. Joseph.

Joseph Sibley III, 39, and Erin Elizabeth Adamek, 37, both of St. Joseph.

Sitauo Kotlip, 49, and Teresa Welle, 45, both of St. Joseph.

Holden Mikel Schultz, 29, and Chelsea Maxine Dewey, 27, both of St. Joseph.

Divorce suits filed

Donna Brickhouse and James Brickhouse.

Heather Simpson and Tommy Simpson Jr.

James Olney and Melysa Olney.

Shelby Robinson and Ledorian Robinson.

Darrin Phroper and Kaylie Angsten-Phroper.

Jordan Archer and Boston Archer.

Megan Bodde and Michael Bodde.

Katrina Lindstrom and Chet Lindstrom.

Julie Dudley and Travis Dudley.

Divorce suits granted

Christine Haley and Benjamin Haley.

