Forms to report births to the News-Press are available at Mosaic Life Care, just outside maternity. Forms are normally picked up Tuesdays and Fridays. Forms also are available at the News-Press front desk.
Births
Cheyenne Polsgrove and Justin Smith, both of King City, Missouri, a girl born Dec. 29.
Marriages
Anthony Wesley Miller, 52, and Denise Lynnette Wallace, 56, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Sibley III, 39, and Erin Elizabeth Adamek, 37, both of St. Joseph.
Sitauo Kotlip, 49, and Teresa Welle, 45, both of St. Joseph.
Holden Mikel Schultz, 29, and Chelsea Maxine Dewey, 27, both of St. Joseph.
Divorce suits filed
Donna Brickhouse and James Brickhouse.
Heather Simpson and Tommy Simpson Jr.
James Olney and Melysa Olney.
Shelby Robinson and Ledorian Robinson.
Darrin Phroper and Kaylie Angsten-Phroper.
Jordan Archer and Boston Archer.
Megan Bodde and Michael Bodde.
Katrina Lindstrom and Chet Lindstrom.
Julie Dudley and Travis Dudley.
Divorce suits granted
Christine Haley and Benjamin Haley.
