Births
Darcie Nichols and Glenn Gray, both of St. Joseph, a boy born Jan. 21.
Marriages
Terry Lin Bauman, 50, of Wathena, Kansas, and Stephanie Michelle Bauman, 50, of St. Joseph.
David Duane Schield, 37, and Shelby Lynn Archdekin, 24, both of St. Joseph.
Holandais Biennevil, 32, and Bernadette F. Noralus, 43, both of St. Joseph.
Joseph Patrick Zapp, 22, and Nela Maria Bany, 19, both of St. Marys, Kansas.
David Leroy Schubert, 52, and Rebekah Sue Vandrey, 44, both of St. Joseph.
Logan Jacob Scott Smith, 31, and Marla Kay Pinkerton, 48, both of St. Joseph.
Janier Ramirez Soto, 46, and Ana Yanci Pineda Chacon, 25, both of Kansas City, Missouri.
Brian Keith Rasdall, 49, and Jeannette Maurine Gerardy, 56, both of St. Joseph.
Bruce Allen Keith, 55, of Elwood, Kansas, and Cammara Susanne Hajek, 55, of St. Joseph.
Jordan Alexander Coil, 22, and Alyssa Lauren Cox, 24, both of Faucett, Missouri.
David Nelson Greggory, 43, and Rachelle Nora Molloy, 42, both of Stewartsville,
Missouri.
Divorce suits granted
Maria Sanchez Martinez and Usman Yousaf.
Christine Haley and Benjamin Haley.
Stacy Wertenberger and Simon Wertenberger.
Don Priester and Keisha Matthews.
Kassandra Thorne and Earl Thorne.
